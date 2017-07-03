Fourth of July: Which fireworks are legal , which are illegal?

TAMPA, Fla. - The sounds of fireworks heard throughout Tampa Bay can only mean one thing, it's almost the Fourth of July.

If you plan on lighting a few to celebrate the holiday you want to make sure you do so legally.



In the state of Florida, fireworks that are launched into the sky and/or explode are illegal. This includes, but is not limited to, roman candles, bottle rockets, firecrackers and M-80s.



Anything classified as a sparkler, which includes novelty trick or noise makers, glow worms and smoke bomb are allowed.

The Galaxy Firework Stand on Gandy Boulevard has a "Safe and Sane" section dedicated to legal sprinklers,

If you need more clarifications on what's legal, the Florida State Fire Marshall publishes an annual list of approved sparklers.

Don’t assume that because something is being sold at a firework stand, it’s legal to buy and use for recreational purposes.

Some stands exploit a law that allows the use of fireworks for the sole purpose of “frightening birds from agricultural works and fish hatcheries,” or to use on a railroad for signaling purposes or for illumination.

These stands will make you sign a waiver stating this is how you intend to use the fireworks. Signing the waiver does not protect you from should you use the firework in any other way.

The illegal use of fireworks can carry with is a $1,000 fine, and possible jail time.

