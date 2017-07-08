Fourth TECO worker dies after accident at plant

Frank Lee Jones

A fourth person has died from the TECO Apollo Beach industrial accident on June 29.

Frank Lee Hill, 55, died Saturday, according to a company spokeswoman.

Christopher Irvin, 42, and Michael McCort, 60m died the day of the accident. Antonio Navarette, 21, died Wednesday.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times say Jones was a contract worker with Gaffin Industrial Services in Riverview for 27 years.

According to Tampa Electric, the accident happened when one employee and five contractors were working to remove a blockage. Somehow, hot molten slag came out of the tank.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in Jones' name.

Jones was the stepfather of Gary Marine Jr., who was also injured in the accident and remains in the hospital.

Armondo J. Perez, 36, also remains hospitalized.

