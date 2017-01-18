Free class to help teachers handle mass shooting

COBRA self-defense studio will offer a free active shooting course for teachers Wednesday evening. (Photo: Custom)

Do you think teachers should be trained how to handle a gunman inside your child's school?

A Clearwater self-defense studio is offering free active shooter training for teachers and school administrators Wednesday (January 18th).

The class teaches 15 steps to survive a mass shooting.

While it's difficult to think about, Chris Sutton, the owner of COBRA says everyone should know what to do if you're in a public place and someone fires off a gun.

Sutton, who is a former law enforcement officer, says he decided to offer the free training for teachers because he doesn't think schools are doing enough to keep students safe.

Sutton added that many teachers are only taught how to lock classrooms down if there's a shooter inside the building.

COBRA self-defense studio will offer a free active shooting course for teachers Wednesday evening. (Photo: Custom)

"I’ve had plenty of teachers tell me they wouldn’t know what to do if someone with a gun came inside their school. School lockdowns are only good if your child is able to get inside the locked classroom. What if your child doesn’t make it to their classroom in time? The best way to prepare is to train,” Sutton explained.

Wednesday’s active shooter training is free to teachers, school administrators, principals and any other school staff. It will be at 630 P.M. at C.O.B.R.A. Self-Defense International at 24103 U.S. 19 North in Clearwater, FL 33763.

“I think teachers could use this training more than anyone else. Wouldn’t you feel more confident as a parent leaving your children at school with an adult who has had hands on instruction how to keep your child safe?” Sutton added.



For more information on the event click here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cobra-active-shooter-response-training-january-18th-2017-tickets-30087443353

To learn more about the different classes taught at COBRA, check out this link:

http://www.cobradefensesystem.com/

(© 2017 WTSP)