Free vacations help deployed troops reconnect with families

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- On Memorial Day, we remembered the military members we've lost fighting for our freedom. This week in Clearwater, it's all about thanking those still fighting.

Right now, 30 active-duty members are reconnecting with their life and their families that they've been missing while deployed. The community is helping to salute these heroes with a free vacation.

“The biggest sacrifice that I make is not being with my family. I would gladly serve my country any day,” says Technical Sgt. Don Weathers from Dover Air Force Base.

Weathers is dedicated to the Air Force. He recently returned from his fifth deployment overseas, spending 8 months away from his wife and two kids.

“Our deployment this time around was a little harder,” says TSgt. Weathers. Right as Don deployed, his wife Emily found out she had cancer, and went through surgery alone.

“I had to recover by myself. It really hard, but you just do it,” Emily Weathers says through tears. “You just do it. You just make it work and find your resiliency,” she says.

Emily’s now cancer-free and with Don back home, the family from Delaware really needed this 5-day vacation. The hotel, food, and activities aren't costing them a dime.



“This is more than I could've ever asked for,” Emily Weathers says. “We are very grateful to Troop Rewards,” says TSgt. Weathers.

Troop Rewards Founder Tom Burkett let Army Sgt. Joseph Higson stays in his condo for free, when Higson couldn't afford it for his honeymoon. That’s when the local businessman discovered this new mission.

Burkett started Troop Rewards at the Sandpearl Resort with just the one military family.

Now, in its fifth year, they've given some 400 families an all-expense paid vacation. It’s giving the families that opportunity to reconnect and relax.

“We haven't forgotten about them. I know they're sacrificing. We know they're spending time away from their family and we're there for them,” says Burkett.

It's grown into more hotels and businesses hosting families as a way for the community to give to those who continue to give so much for our freedom.

“We're healthy. We're happy. We made it through. We survived,” says Emily Weathers.

Troop Rewards brings in groups of families 4 times a year for the RNR Recovery Retreats.

Active-duty military members returning from deployment overseas can apply online. Service members are selected based on their deployment story and family hardship.

The trip is not only a chance for service members to reconnect with their own family, but also share their experiences with other military families who have been through a similar situation.





© 2017 WTSP-TV