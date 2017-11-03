From Inmate to Inspiration: How a local program helped troubled youth

Courtesy: website

TAMPA FL- At nine years old, Jamie was breaking into homes to steal money.

Anna was stealing cars and taking part in other illegal activity that would earn her fast money.

They are just two of six youth who admittedly made mistakes when they were younger and have managed to turn their lives around.

Jamie and Anna have been a part of Eckerd Connects’ Project Bridge, which helps troubled youth transition from the juvenile justice system back into their home communities.

Friday morning, GTE Financial is recognizing these two ladies along with 4 other youth at a leadership banquet where they will speak to their peers about their past, and now, their much brighter future.

They have their driver’s license, paying jobs and get to go back home to their families. They say this program helped save their life.

The bridge program provides services to boys and girls ages 11-21.

