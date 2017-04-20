Fugitive arrested after multicounty chase

Jose Alberto Esparza, 39, was arrested on warrants including home invasion robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, burglary of unoccupied dwelling, grand theft $300-$5000, and possession of controlled substance. HCSO photo

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- A 39-year-old fugitive wanted on several warrants was arrested Thursday after a chase through several counties.

Jose Alberto Esparza, 39, was arrested on warrants for charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, burglary of unoccupied dwelling, grand theft $300-$5,000, possession of controlled substance, carrying concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and possession of a firearm with altered serial number.

After his arrest, he also faces charges of grand theft auto and fleeing to elude. He was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail with no bond.

About 7 a.m., the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and Hillsborough County detectives spotted Esparza driving a GMC pickup near U.S. Highway 92 and Turkey Creek in Plant City, according to the sheriff's office.

Esparza realized he was being followed and tried to evade the detectives. Additional units converged into the area including an HCSO Aviation Unit and K9 units. Esparza was followed through eastern Hillsborough County, Plant City and Polk County until he stopped just west of Charlie Griffith Road on Mud Lake Road in Plant City. He fled on foot through a residential neighborhood. After a brief foot chase, Esparza was located and arrested without further incident.

Detectives determined the pickup had been reported stolen to the Plant City Police Department.

