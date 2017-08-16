TAMPA - It could be the future of gaming, a fully immersive virtual reality system that has you control your character by strapping into a machine and physically running, spinning and shooting. Vault-Tec Virtual Arena says they are the only location in Tampa that has the state of the art technology.

The machine looks like a 360-degree treadmill, special shoes track your motions and Virtual Reality goggles let you see what is happening around you. Joysticks are used to shoot, throw and pick up objects.

Omni Virtuix created the high tech system and right now there are only a handful of games that use it to its full potential.

Still, Vault-Tec CEO Chris Stauffer says it’s a one-of-a-kind experience.

“You actually feel like you're in a new world. People love it, everybody says they're coming back, everybody's having a good time. It's just something that you've never done before.”

Prices start at $25 for 15 minutes of play and go up to $130 for 3 hours.

