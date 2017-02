Residents and businesses are being evacuated after a natural gas leak Wednesday on Memorial Highway near Hillsborough Avenue.

A construction crew accidentally hit the gas line.

Residents and several businesses in the immediate area of Hillsborough and Memorial are being evacuated until TECO can arrive and help cap the leak

No one has been injured

