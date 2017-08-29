Gas leak in Sarasota Co. causes evacuations

(Photo: Sarasota Co. Sheriff's Office)

SARASOTA COUNTY -- Several homes and businesses were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a construction accident caused a gas leak.

People in the Gulf Gate area-- including mobile home estates and several stores on Gulf Gate Drive were evacuated.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that a construction accident caused the leak.

Great joint response from deputies, @scgovEOC & #TECO. Repairs in progress. Will advise when road reopens. Drive carefully! pic.twitter.com/03K8nKe2hD — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) August 29, 2017

Traffic is being redirected at Gateway and Gulf Gate and drivers should seek alternate routes.

Deputies say repairs are in progress.

