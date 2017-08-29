WTSP
Close

Gas leak in Sarasota Co. causes evacuations

Gas leak causes evacuations in Sarasota Co.

10News Staff , WTSP 12:15 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

SARASOTA COUNTY -- Several homes and businesses were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a construction accident caused a gas leak.

People in the Gulf Gate area-- including mobile home estates and several stores on Gulf Gate Drive were evacuated.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that a construction accident caused the leak. 

Traffic is being redirected at Gateway and Gulf Gate and drivers should seek alternate routes. 

Deputies say repairs are in progress. 

Check back with 10News for updates. 

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories