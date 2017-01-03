Gas pipe rupture closes Bruce B Downs Blvd.

Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa closed in both directions at Amberly Drive after an excavator hit and ruptured a 6-inch gas line.

As crews repair the gas line, Bruce B. Downs will be closed between Amberly Drive and Tampa Palms Boulevard for up to two hours, until around 4:30 p.m.

There is no threat to schools in the area. However, the repair will impact and delay buses as they transport children at the end of the school day.

Authorities are asking drivers to find alternate routes until the repair is completed.

