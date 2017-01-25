Gasparilla Pirate Fest Traffic & Parking

Gasparilla 2014 (Photo: WTSP)

Tampa, FL -- Avast, ye! Your fellow pirates have invaded our lovely city, but there are still thousands of them on their way. You are in luck because one distracted pirate dropped his treasure map on his way into downtown Tampa. This map holds the secrets that will guide you safely to Bayshore Boulevard for the annual Gasparilla Parade of Pirates on Saturday, January 28..

There will be heavier than normal traffic on Saturday in downtown and South Tampa as thousands of people celebrate the 101st Annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest. The parade steps off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard. It continues along Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street, then north of Ashley Drive. The parade ends in downtown Tampa at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

"No Parking" signs have been installed in the neighborhoods west of Bayshore Boulevard and will be in effect beginning Friday, January 27 through Saturday, January 28. Any vehicles parked on those streets will be cited and towed at the owner's expense. For more information on how to avoid getting towed and what happens if you do, please visit the Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission's website

Street Closure Schedule

Monday, January 16 – Thursday, February 2, 2017

Median Closures at DeSoto Ave, Nance Ave, Albany Ave & Gunby Ave at Bayshore Blvd

Friday, January 27, 2017 @ 10:00 PM

Bayshore Blvd from Gandy Blvd to Platt St

Bay to Bay from Bayshore Blvd to Ysabella St

Davis Island Bridge Off Ramp onto NB Bayshore Dr

Bayshore Blvd from Brorein St to Platt St

Saturday, January 28, 2017 @ 3:00 AM

Platt St/Channelside Dr from Plant Ave to Franklin St

Brorein St from Florida Ave to Parker St

Saturday, January 28, 2017 @ 5:30 AM

Crosstown- EB Willow Ave Off Ramp (Exit 4)

Willow Ave from Platt St to Swann Ave (SB lanes closed only, 1-way NB)

Saturday, January 28, 2017 @ 7:00 AM

Ashley Dr from Brorein St to Jackson St

Brorein St from Jefferson St to Parker St

Franklin St from Channelside Dr to Harbour Island Bridge

Old Water St from Florida Ave to Franklin St

Washington St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Whiting St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Whiting St from Florida Ave to Franklin St (WB)

Crosstown- EB Morgan Offramp (6B)

Saturday, January 28, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

Kennedy from Hyde Park Ave to Ashley Dr (EB)

Ashley Dr from Split to Jackson St (Cass and Tyler will remain open @ Ashley for EW Traffic to Poe Garage)

Jackson St from Ashley Dr to Tampa St

Kennedy Blvd from Florida Ave to Plant Ave (WB)

Madison St from Ashley Dr to Florida Ave

Twiggs St from Ashley Dr to Florida Ave

Zack St from Ashley Dr to Florida Ave

Polk St from Ashley Dr to Florida Ave

Cass EB from Blvd to Doyle Carlton (Poe Garage Exit)

Saturday, January 28, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

Cass St from Willow Ave to N Blvd

North A St from Willow Ave to Newport Ave

North B St from Willow Ave to Newport Ave

Fig St from Willow Ave to Gilchrist Ave

Carmen St from Willow Ave to Delaware Ave

Newport Ave from Cass St to North A St

Gilchrist Ave from Cass St to Fig St

Saturday, January 28, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

Cass St from N Blvd to Tampa St

Tyler St from Ashley Dr to Cass St

Saturday, January 28, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Bay-to-Bay Blvd from MacDill Ave to Ysabella Ave (EB)

Swann Ave from MacDill Ave to Armenia Ave (EB lanes closed only, 1-way WB)

Platt St at Howard Ave (EB)

Platt St at S Willow (EB)

Platt St at S Blvd (EB)

Willow Ave from Kennedy Blvd to Cleveland St

Willow Ave from Cleveland St to Platt St (SB)

South Blvd from Kennedy Blvd to Cleveland St

South Blvd from Cleveland St to Platt St (SB)

Whiting St from Tampa St to Franklin St

Florida at Kay Dual NBLT

Saturday, January 28, 2017 @ 4:30 PM

Kennedy Blvd at Himes Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at MacDill Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at Howard Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at Willow Ave (EB)

Kennedy Blvd at Blvd (EB)

City of Tampa Parking Information

Consider using the following garages and lots:

• Ft Brooke Garage - $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Jackson Street Parking Lot - hourly rate of $1.60/hr, with a $9.50 daily maximum and will open at 7 a.m.

• Poe Garage –At 9:30 a.m. at a rate of $4 per vehicle entry. Due to the parade route, this garage will be closed from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Customers will not be able to enter or exit this garage until after 6:00 p.m. For those attending the Straz 8 p.m. show, Poe Garage will reopen at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a $6 flat rate paid on entry.

• Royal Regional Lot – $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Tampa Convention Center Garage - $10 flat rate and will open at 7 a.m.

• Twiggs Street Garage - hourly rates of $1.20/hr, with a $7 daily maximum and will open at 7 a.m.

• All numbered spaces on Kennedy Blvd. and south of Kennedy Blvd. are enforced up until midnight at the standard hourly rate.

For access to the Amalie Arena in the morning and the evening, consider using the following garages and lots:

• The Selmon Expressway Lots - $15 flat rate for the circus

• South Regional Garage - $12 flat rate and will be open from 7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. for parade & circus parking. After 10:30 a.m. parking will be restricted to Arena Reserved Parking Passes for the remainder of the day.

For access to downtown and south Tampa from historic Ybor City, consider using the following garages and utilizing HART services:

• Centro Ybor and Palm Avenue Garages - will open at 7 a.m at the standard hourly rate. HART park and ride available from both locations.

Getting to the Straz Center

Drivers attending the 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows of Cabaret at the Straz Center are encouraged to take one of the following routes:

From South Tampa

- Dale Mabry NB to I-275 NB

- I-275 NB to Exit 44 Ashley Dr.

- Continue on Ashley Dr. to Tyler St

- Right on Tyler St to available parking

From Brandon

- I-4 WB to Downtown Exit 45A

- Follow Downtown West sign to Doyle Carlton Dr.

- Left on Doyle Carlton Dr. through Laurel St to available parking

From St. Pete/Clearwater

- I-275 NB to Exit 44 Ashley Dr.

- Continue on Ashley Dr. to Tyler St

- Right on Tyler St to available parking

From North Tampa

- South on Tampa St to Laurel St

- Right on Laurel St to Doyle Carlton Dr.

- Left on Doyle Carlton Dr. to available parking.

OR

- I-1275 SB to Downtown Exit 45A

- Follow Downtown West sign to Doyle Carlton Dr.

- Left on Doyle Carlton Dr. through Laurel St to available parking

City of Tampa