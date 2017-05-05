Generations gather to share love for swimming

It sounded like any other Friday morning and the party could be heard down the street.

“I think we all enjoy the same activity,” said Cathy DeHaan. “It doesn’t matter what age. You can have fun doing it.”

Every Friday, for years, friends and soon-to-be friends gather at Larry and Jackie Yost’s Treasure Island home. It’s the meeting place before the short walk to the waves for a brisk swim in the gulf.

“Every day is a nice day for swimming,” said Stephen Siehien, the youngest on this day. “I’m 45. I guess I would be the baby of the group.”

In this group of swimmers, the ages range from teenagers (when grandchildren show up) to Jackie’s 89. Every decade is represented and all the participations share a passion for swimming.

“Some go a quarter. Some go a half. Some go a mile. Some go two miles,” said Jackie as she walked with the group to Sunset Beach. “It’s a fun time.”

Despite the age differences, dozens of people show up each Friday and enjoy conversation and coffee. Larry, 87, calls it the highlight of his week.

“You just sit on the porch and you don’t know who’s coming by,” joked his son, Steve. “It’s like the Seinfeld show.”

Many of the Yost’s Friday party-goers are avid triathletes. Larry and Jackie, who have been married for 64 years, still exercise five days per week.

