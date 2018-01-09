Generous community supports 10 for the Troops

Our 10 for the Troops drive had another successful year. (Photo: WTSP)

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – “Oh, Cheetos!” 10News Anchor Courtney Robinson exclaims opening a box.

It’s just the first of many exciting discoveries at the Support the Troops warehouse in Wesley Chapel.

Folks from 10News spent the morning sorting through and boxing up all sorts of supplies donated during our 10 for the Troops drive.

“Oh, we can't thank you enough,” says Mark Van Trees of Support the Troops, surrounded by boxes of donated supplies. “We're blessed to live in the most generous nation on the face of the earth. We give and we give and we give some more; so we're very fortunate to be surrounded by such generous people.”

And 10News viewers did have huge hearts. We estimate we’ll be able to fill about 50 40-pound boxes full of toothpaste, deodorant, beef jerky and gum. And don't forget the socks.

“Can't say I've ever done this before,” says this reporter with a laugh while popping out of a bin full of socks. “Thanks to everyone who donated tube socks. The folks here at Support the Troops tell me that tube socks are so important, because soldiers live by their feet and when they sign up they only get six pair and they can go through six pair in a day.”

All the boxes will go to troops serving in far-flung places where a little touch of home goes so far. Thank you notes from prior shipments bear witness to that.

“I hope you receive as much happiness and cheer as we have from your packages,” reads one letter from a soldier on his first deployment.

“It kind of chokes you up,” says Courtney, holding the letter. “Because this guy, opening up this big giant box of goodies and being able to share it with his pals … you just know it changed their day and probably their entire deployment.”

Besides, all the supplies, community members also donated more than $2,000 to help with shipping costs. You can still do that here.

Sure, all the snacks and the socks do come in handy. However, we hope these boxes also convey the more long-lasting messages of come home soon and come home safe.

