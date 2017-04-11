Genetic testing for Alzheimer's: Do you want to know?

The FDA has approved genetic testing for Alzheimer's and other diseases. Getty photo (Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. PETERSBURG — Following approval from the FDA, genetic testing services like 23andMe and others now have permission to market tests that can test for late-onset Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s and others:

-- Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder impacting movement.

-- Late-onset Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills.

-- Celiac disease, a disorder resulting in the inability to digest gluten.

-- Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a disorder that raises the risk of lung and liver disease.

-- Early-onset primary dystonia, a movement disorder involving involuntary muscle contractions and other uncontrolled movements.

-- Factor XI deficiency, a blood clotting disorder.

-- Gaucher disease type 1, an organ and tissue disorder.

-- Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase deficiency, also known as G6PD, a red blood cell condition.

-- Hereditary hemochromatosis, an iron overload disorder.

-- Hereditary thrombophilia, a blood clot disorder.

But would you want to know your chances of developing a disease like Alzheimer’s? 10News is taking a look at what this extra knowledge could mean tonight at 5:30 p.m.

