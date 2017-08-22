Get an inside look into K-9 water training from local police agencies

(Photo: Hernando Co. Sheriff's Office)

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. -- As soon as we received the assignment, our tails were wagging with delight.

What could be better than dogs and water training?

Well, how about K-9 handlers training their dogs in the water? That is sure to impress.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office will host their annual water training event at the Weeki Wachee State Park Tuesday afternoon.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and will feature an up-close and personal view of local police agencies along with their K-9 counterparts.

Stay tuned for more!

© 2017 WTSP-TV