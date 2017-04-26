Get caught setting a wildfire and you could get a BIG bill

Mountains are filled with smoke around Galinburg, Tennessee, after a wildfire moved through the area on NOv. 28. Paul Efird, Knoxville News Sentinel.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — So we all know how serious intentionally setting a wildfire can be. The potential consequences include lost lives and massive property damage.

Depending where a fire is set and how populated the area is, the U.S. Forest Service says a single fire can cost over $100 million in damage and resources to put the fire out.

Between 2010 and 2014, 23 percent of all wildfires nationally were the result of arson.

Here in Florida, arson is the leading cause of wildfire, according to the Department of Agriculture.

So what happens to people caught intentionally starting fires?

Here in Florida, wildfire arson is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

But that’s just the beginning. If convicted, you could also be responsible for reimbursing all of the state and local crews called in to fight the fire. And that can get EXPENSIVE!

I talked to one of our local Forestry guys up in Pasco County who says he’s seen people ordered to pay back anywhere from $100 to $27,000.

So why do people do this? Sometimes its sheer stupidity, but experts say there are a variety of motives for arson, ranging from concealing a crime to vandalism or revenge.

Some people, experts say, do it for the excitement looking for a thrill attention or recognition.

The second week of May is National Arson Awareness Week.

