"Ghosting" has serious emotional consequences

ST. PETERSBURG — It can happen at any time in almost any relationship -- maybe it's happened to you.

The other person stops texting back, stops messaging ... they just disappear!

"Ghosting" can have serious emotional consequences.

Have you ever been there? Waiting in your kitchen for that text - "When do you want to meet up?" And getting no response, weeks, months go by nothing. That girl and or guy has disappeared.

If you don't know what "ghosting" is, ask Google, because it knows. “Ending a relationship suddenly and without explanation withdrawing from all communication.”

Chad Allen knows about ghosting, he's been on the receiving end.

On the side of someone who's been ghosted, how does that feel?

"Um yeah... not... good?

It just leaves you with a lot of questions. Confused, perplexed,” he said.

“I've (ghosted) multiple times,” said Kaitlynn Timmons. “Just because sometimes you realize that person isn't really compatible with you. So in order to let them off easy, you just kind of have to go ghost.”

“It's the easy way out for the ghoster, and it's the hurtful way out for the ghostee," said sex therapist and University of Tampa sociology professor Dr. Katie Schubert. "You're left with a lot of questions and very little closure,”

How does it change the way that somebody who is ghosting somebody else views relationships?

“Through technology you have no accountability to that person. You can close your computer and walk away,” Schubert said. “It's avoiding any sort of emotional discomfort and any kind of face-to-face confrontation that this generation is so uncomfortable with.”

Is it the healthy way out?

“No, it's not the healthy way out! Communication is the healthy way out!”

