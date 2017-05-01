Give Day Tampa Bay looks to raise big money for local nonproit

TAMPA - The fourth annual Give Day Tampa Bay is underway. This 24 hour, online giving challenge is hosted by the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. It gives the community a chance to learn about, and donate to, almost 500 local nonprofits. Last year over $2 million was raised.

By visiting www.GiveDay.org you can browse nonprofits from Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties that have registered to participate. The website also breaks down the organizations into 5 groups to help you narrow down the nonprofit you want to donate to. Those 5 groups are animals, community improvement, arts & culture, health & human services and education and youth development. The website also lets you follow along with how much money has been donated throughout the day.

All the donation a tax-deductible and will remain in the Tampa Bay area. The community foundation's doesn't keep any of the money donated today. The website that is running the fundraiser keeps a small percentage for operating expenses but you can choose to cover those fees during the checkout process.

