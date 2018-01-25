(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - A custodian at Glenallen Elementary School has been arrested for possession of child pornography, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Computer forensics detectives tracked the transfer of pornographic images of children to a Frontier Communications subscription, which belonged 55-year-old Robert Hudson, who is a full-time custodian at the elementary school.

During his working hours, Hudson downloaded 61 files holding Hash Values, which were known to contain pornographic images of children.

The children in the images were identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a known victim.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, a detective with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was observing, in real time, pornographic images of children being downloaded to Hudson's IP address.

Two days later, detectives executed a search warrant at Hudson's apartment on Cedar St., and Hudson agreed to speak with them.

In a recorded interview, Hudson admitted to downloading the child pornography.

Hudson is charged with five felony counts of Possession: Sexual Performance by a Child. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. ►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now. Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

