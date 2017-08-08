GoFundMe page set up for man injured in crash that killed 3 teens

Ricky Melendez will be unable to work for several months. (Photo: GOFUNDME)

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the man who was injured in Sunday's crash that killed three teens who had stolen an SUV.

Ricky Melendez suffered a broken collarbone and leg, and will be unable to work for several months, according to the page.

He won't get medical leave because he just started a new job at Sprouts market.

As of Tuesday, the page had raised $8,620 of its $25,000 goal.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. as Pinellas County deputies chased a Ford Explorer that had been stolen from a car lot. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the teens, who he described as "prolific offenders," ran a red light and smashed into Melendez's car.

In another development, the only survivor from the crashed Explorer was in court Tuesday, according to our partners at The Tampa Bay Times.

The 14-year-old, whose brother and two friends were killed, was ordered to be held in juvenile detention. He was charged with grand theft auto. We are withholding his name because of his age.

