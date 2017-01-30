Gold star mom supports President Trump's immigration ban

(Photo: WTSP)

RUSKIN, Fla. (WTSP) – A Gold Star mother who lost her son in Afghanistan says President Donald Trump did the right thing in putting a ban on refugees coming to the United States. Kelly Kowall’s 20-year-old son Corey was killed in combat mission in 2009, and told her before he died that he was concerned about some of the people trying to come to the U.S.

“Well, there are, unfortunately, some people that have been so brainwashed in despising Americans and what we stand for and our country that there is no… Basically he said they had been brainwashed from a very early age and there’s nothing that can change them. I mean, it’s like a cult,” said Kowall. “It’s hard to sometimes figure out where some of this is coming from, but ultimately we have to try and put a stop to, anyway we can, having more 9/11’s happening here.”

“I think that our borders have been open way too much,” she added. “We’ve not really been following our own policies and procedures in vetting people in and we seem to, over the years, have gotten further and further away from that. I thank that, due to the fact that we had 9/11, the Boston Marathon and a few others, I think our president is doing the right thing by saying ‘wow, we’ve got to slow this down’, sometimes when someone is bleeding you’ve got to stop the flow of blood so you can see where the problem is and then fix the problems and I think that’s what he’s trying to do.”

“You know there’s not any really good, simple, easy answer to all of this,” said Kowall. “Those that are so against all of this, I don’t think they’ve really looked at the big picture and what it’s doing… It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this but I don’t see any other way, especially to keep those that are already here safe and secure and free.”

(© 2017 WTSP)