Good Samaritan rescues five people after boat catches fire

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. -- A good Samaritan rescued five people after their 74-foot fishing boat caught fire 16 miles west of Crystal River on Saturday.
The good Samaritan was aboard the fishing boat, Double D nearby and was able to help all five people from their life raft. They were taken to the Suwannee Marina.
A Coast Guard helicopter rescue swimmer checked on the five people rescued. None of them were injured.
