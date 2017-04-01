Good Samaritan rescues five people after boat catches fire

A 74-foot fishing boat caught fire 16 miles west of Crystal River, Fla. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay)

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. -- A good Samaritan rescued five people after their 74-foot fishing boat caught fire 16 miles west of Crystal River on Saturday.

The good Samaritan was aboard the fishing boat, Double D nearby and was able to help all five people from their life raft. They were taken to the Suwannee Marina.

A Coast Guard helicopter rescue swimmer checked on the five people rescued. None of them were injured.

