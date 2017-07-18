Good Samaritan rescues toddler, father passed out behind wheel in traffic

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A good Samaritan helps save a 2-year-old boy and his father who was passed out behind the wheel of his car in the middle of the road.

“That baby is crawling everywhere,” says Kristen Andrews to a 911 operator on Friday at 4:30 p.m. during rush hour.

Earlier, as she passed the Audi in the turn lane, she noticed it didn’t’ turn. Kristen made a U-turn to see if they were okay and found.

Kristen says, “I realized his foot was on the brake and the car was in gear.”

And the driver –the boy’s 28-year-old father, Winton Foulks. “He’s passed out,’ says Kristen.

Kristen holds up her cell phone and shows the video she shot, it shows heavy traffic. Kristen says she worried the driver would take his foot off the brake if startled and idle into oncoming traffic.

“It was scary,” says Kristen. She adds, “The little boy standing moving the wheel back and forth and I thought maybe I should go talk to him.”

Kristen approached the car’s passenger side and tried to lure the boy away from the wheel. She tells him, “Hi! …can you come see me?!”

The little boy wouldn’t leave his father’s side, but soon help arrived with the EMTs.

“They got into the car, got it in park, turned it off…threw the keys as you can see back on the hood,” says Kristen.

Police say they smelled alcohol on Foulks’ breath and later at the hospital, police overheard him say he had been drinking earlier in the day. Foulks refused a breathalyzer test.

Genevieve Judge, spokesperson for the Sarasota Police Department says, “You realize when you look at the video it could have been much more dangerous. The high rate of cars that were coming by and the speed in that area, it could have been much worse. We are just grateful that car was stopped where it was and that person was in the right place at the right time.”

Kristen adds, "He was out of it. Sad. I hope he gets the help he needs to be better for that little boy.”

Kristen says she was upset that no one, *no one* stopped to help. She says it's okay to stop, don't be scared, be smart about it, stay calm, call 911 and wait for help to come.

Foulks was charged with DUI and child neglect.

© 2017 WTSP-TV