Good Samaritans pull mother and hurt child from pond

Lakeland, Florida - Monday evening around 6:15 Lakeland police say a witness told them that 21 year old Laquisha Mosley of Winter Haven tried to leave the scene of a car crash after sideswiping another vehicle before slamming into a concrete barrier wall near I-4 and Memorial Boulevard West in Lakeland.

Beverly Dixon told police that Mosley grabbed her two year old son from the crashed vehicle that had heavy front end damage and then ran straight into a nearby pond to hide with him. Two good Samaritans, Rick Richards and Mary Whitaker rushed down the grassy area to the pond and grabbed Mosley to try to help the child.

10News Tammie Fields got pictures of the scene where a mother and her child were pulled from a pond in Lakeland. (Photo: Tammie Fields, WTSP)

The Lakeland police officer says when he arrived Mosley's son was, "visibly shaken, cold and crying". The officer says he asked her to put her child down but she refused so he tazed her. Mosley eventually let the child go and he was rushed to Lakeland Regional Health. He suffered a fractured left femur. No one else was hurt.

10News Tammie Fields got pictures of the scene where a mother and her child were pulled from a pond in Lakeland. (Photo: Tammie Fields, WTSP)

The officer say Mosley screamed and kicked at him during her arrest. She was charged with child abuse, resisting an officer and leaving the scene of a crash.

(© 2017 WTSP)