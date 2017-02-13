On Facebook, Bill Akins compares African-American protesters to monkeys. In another, he accuses former President Barack Obama of being a foreign-born Muslim. He even alludes to the Clintons killing potential trial witnesses. (Photo: Image via Facebook)

HUDSON, Fla. -- Bill Akins, a Pasco County Republican official, doesn't want to talk about his controversial Facebook posts. In them, he compares African-American protesters to monkeys. In another, he accuses former President Barack Obama of being a foreign-born Muslim. He even alludes to the Clintons killing potential trial witnesses.

We tracked down Akins at his Hudson home he shares with his wife. He told us, "We're not going to go into that - I'm going to stay on point. That is not the point."

Pasco GOP official booed for death panels claim

Akins, who is on the executive committee of the Republican Party of Pasco County where he serves as secretary, later added, "The only thing that I can say about that this is that if anything on my social media offended anyone's sensibilities, well, I apologize for that."

Akins received even more backlash, though, over the weekend for what he said at a town hall meeting about the Affordable Care Act. He says he doesn't know why the focus is on him after congressman Gus Bilirikis's town hall meeting. He says he simply went to have some of his personal concerns about the Affordable Care Act addressed. Akins says, "I was neither a representative of the RPC or the Republican Party in any capacity."

Saturday's meeting in New Port Richey was packed. Emotions were running high. Most of the people in the room supported the Affordable Care Act; Akins supports some of it. But the audience went ballistic on him, booing him when he expressed his concern over so-called death panels where a special group would make decisions about who is worthy enough to have care.

Akins says, "Congressman Bilirakis confirmed what I was saying was true." But 10News WTSP called his office and they deny that saying, "The so-called death panels don't actually exist."

Jeanie McKnight was at the town hall meeting as well as a previous one, too. She's for the ACA. McKnight says, "The first one was very upsetting for me. There were people there like begging for their lives essentially - people who had like three children with heart problems."

McKnight says all this drama over nonexistent death panels and Facebook posts are just a distraction. She says, "I think it's really important. think it's really important for the record. I don't feel like he's going to go back and represent us."

Those offensive Facebook posts are gone from Bill Akin's page. He says he didn't remove them - Facebook did.



