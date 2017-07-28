Gov. Scott calls shark dragging video 'sickening,' wants laws reviewed

The controversial video showing a shark being dragged behind a boat has caught the attention of Gov. Rick Scott.

The governor sent a letter to Brian Yablonski, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission chairman, asking him to "ensure such inhumane acts are strictly prohibited."

Scott called the video "incredibly disturbing" and said, "The brutality and disrespect shown to this animal is sickening."

Yablonski released a statement in response to the letter:

I, my fellow Commissioners, and the men and women of the FWC, who are dedicated to conserving Florida’s precious natural resources for future generations, could not agree more with Governor Scott’s powerful words. Each and every member of our agency is disgusted by the behavior shown in the video. FWC Division of Law Enforcement investigators are working diligently to come to a lawful resolution in this case. Florida is a sportsman’s destination and there is no place in Florida for these kinds of callous acts. We are eager to move forward with the Governor's suggestion to review and strengthen regulations as necessary to help deter this type of behavior in the future. These individuals do not represent the sentiments and conscientious actions of millions of conservation-minded anglers around the world.

FWC this week said it had identified the people in the video and was still investigating the case.

© 2017 WTSP-TV