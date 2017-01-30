Gov. Scott finally pitches raises for probation officers

Governor Rick Scott (Photo: Florida Today)

TAMPA BAY, Florida - For the first time in his six years in office, Governor Rick Scott is proposing a boost in the salary of some probation and prison law enforcement officers.

10Investigates has spent years documenting how state penny-pinching has resulted in major recruitment and retention issues for the Department of Corrections. Yet the issues were largely ignored by the governor and legislature.

Probation officers are highly-trained law enforcement officers who are tasked with supervising felons when thy get out of prison. Unlike many of their local law enforcement counterparts, DOC probation officers are required to have four-year degrees. Yet they are typically paid much less than they would be at local agencies where the hiring requirements are often less strict.

In fact, DOC spending had been cut so badly, 10Investigates found dozens of officers sometimes sharing a single vehicle, which limited how well many of them could supervise high-risk felons. The agency also doesn't provide weapons, so officers have to buy their own if they wish to carry when visiting the felons.

The governor's proposed raise, which would cost approximately $38 million for all the state's prison and probation officers, would lift the starting salary of probation officers about 10%, from around $33,000 to $36,850.

However, the governor's proposed raise won't affect many veteran officers, who still make less than some first-year officers at competing agencies. This will be 10 years for many state workers without a pay raise.

The legislature is ultimately in charge of appropriations, so they will take the governor's proposal under consideration. Scott is expected to release his entire budget proposal Tuesday.

