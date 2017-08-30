Governor Scott reassigns capital murder cases in executive orders

State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Florida Governor Rick Scott (Photo: WKMG/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Scott has reassigned two more capital murder cases from a prosecutor who is opposed to the death penalty.

In March, State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced that she would no longer seek the death penalty in any cast prosecuted by her office.

Governor Scott says that he has sole authority in Florida to reassign cases when he determines that the reassignment will serve in the interest of justice.

The governor has been periodically reassigning cases since her public announcement.

Today, he signed two executive orders re-assigning the cases from Orlando State Attorney Aramis Ayala to a neighbor district.

