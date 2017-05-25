Graduates welcome back first graduates

Payton Ford had walked the halls at Stowers Elementary School before, but it had been a while. Dressed in her Riverview High School cap and gown, the recent graduate took a walk down memory lane Thursday morning.

“I felt like I was famous,” she said with a smile.

The entire school lined the campus sidewalks to high-five, cheer on and congratulate the outgoing-fifth graders. It’s a tradition Stowers has done each year for kids going on to middle school.

But this year, they invited special guests.

The inaugural graduating class of fifth-graders, Ford’s 2010 class, was invited back to join in on the fun. That class finally reached the end of their high school journey, and the Stowers faculty thought it was important to send them off with well-wishes from their old stomping grounds.

“The group that’s here, I had all but two of them actually in my class,” said teacher Mary Ubaniak. “Just to kind of – and I’m getting emotional just talking about it – just see what their futures hold for them is exciting.”

The class of 2010 was pulled together from other Fish Hawk area schools. The first Stowers graduating class had just 88 students. This year’s crop has 188.

“I still think it feels like home,” said Jaquelyn Diaz-Cobo, who wants to teach high school history.

“I’m right here,” said Ford, pointing to a squinting 11-year old in a class photo. The graduating seniors took turns looking at old photos from their elementary school days and reliving those fun times.

“I remember it was really fun,” said Logan Hyder. “I met a lot of good people and people that I’m still friends with today.”

