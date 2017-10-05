Grady Judd calls on Congress to outlaw making devices into automatic weapons

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. (Photo: WTSP)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- One of the topics which has taken the forefront again following the Las Vegas tragedy has been gun control.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office will come forward to address the issue as well as it should be handled through Congress with a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Grady Judd has released the following statement in regards to how the issue should be confronted by Congress:

"As Sheriff of Polk County, and as a father and grandfather, I am calling on Congress to outlaw devices designed and manufactured, imported, or possessed, for making any firearm simulate or function as or in the manner of an automatic firearm. There is already a legal path provided by Federal law to own a fully automatic firearm."

Judd also reemphasized his support of the Second Amendment and the importance of the right to bear arms, stating: "I am an absolute proponent of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing the fundamental individual right to keep and bear arms. I strongly support and encourage responsible citizens owning guns to protect themselves and their families. After talking with several staunch gun right advocates and licensed gun dealers in my community they all agree - now is the time and Congress is the place where a simple single-topic-only law must be immediately created."

Judd ended his statement by stating that the only way for constructive legislation to be enacted, Congress must act with "bi-partisan leadership now!"

The full statement:

"I am an absolute proponent of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing the fundamental individual right to keep and bear arms. I strongly support and encourage responsible citizens owning guns to protect themselves and their families.

This week I observed a horrific act beyond words by a deranged man who was pure evil. Innocent Americans - some of the finest in the country, were viciously murdered. I watched the various television accounts and am furious beyond words.

After talking with several staunch gun right advocates and licensed gun dealers in my community they all agree - now is the time and Congress is the place where a simple single-topic-only law must be immediately created.

As Sheriff of Polk County, and as a father and grandfather, I am calling on Congress to outlaw devices designed and manufactured, imported, or possessed, for making any firearm simulate or function as or in the manner of an automatic firearm. There is already a legal path provided by Federal law to own a fully automatic firearm.

But Congress must not weigh this legislation down with any other political agenda items. Members in Congress on both sides of the aisles must demonstrate bi-partisan leadership now!"

Grady Judd, Sheriff



