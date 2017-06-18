GRAPHIC: Shootout in Myrtle Beach Streamed on Facebook Live

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FHP trooper Sgt.William Trampass Bishop killed along I-75
-
'Bathing suit bandits' identified
-
Nurse in stable condition after being shot in the leg in Ocala hospital
-
Homeless mom, baby get help from community
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Storms second half to Father's Day
-
Sheriff: Homeowner fights off armed robbers
-
Nurse shot in Ocala hospital
-
Bodies of missing sailors found after collision
-
Locals react to Trump's change with Cuban relations
More Stories
-
Hurricane center says storm 'likely' to develop in Gulf soonJun 18, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
-
Florida deputy gets up-close encounter with bearJun 18, 2017, 10:38 a.m.
-
Kitten has new home with Lakeland sergeant this Father's DayJun 18, 2017, 12:41 p.m.