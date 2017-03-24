Grieving Tenn. family billled for guardrail in fatal wreck

After the death of 17-year-old Hannah Eimers, her grieving family got a surprise in the mail. A bill for damage to the guardrail that the Lenoir City teen crashed into during the fatal wreck.

The nearly $3,000 bill was sent because of a processing mistake, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson.

But Hannah's family said they saw a bigger issue, that the guard rail she crashed into shouldn't have been there in the first place.

The guardrail model that Hannah crashed into on Interstate 75 was removed from TDOT's approved list just one week fore the fatal crash. However, it hadn't been removed from roadways.

About 1,000 guardrails with that model remain on roads across the state, TDOT confirmed. And that bothers Hannah's family.

"That bill was tasteless," Hannah's father, Steven Eimers said. "But the real travesty is that TDOT knew that they had a dangerous device on the road. They left it in place and it killed my daughter. And those devices are still on this road today."

TDOT said the family does not need to pay the bill they mistakenly received.

