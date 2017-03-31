COURTESY: Jill Carroll

After a Tampa woman recently died just days after getting illegal silicone injections, many in the community want to raise concern on the issue.

The day after Tanisha Cassadine got silicone injections, sick with pneumonia and died.

Nationwide, there has been a trend of people injecting silicone in their bodies with ingredients that range from bath sealant to superglue.

A Facebook page called “Say NO 2 Silicone Injections” discourages the illegal practice. Many on the page share personal experiences on getting the injections.

Kurt King, Hamburger Mary’s franchise owner, says almost 90 percent of the drag queens he knows are getting illegal injections.

10 news reporter Shannon Valladolid speaks with many in the community about the illegal injection epidemic.

