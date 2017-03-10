WTSP
Group of motorcyclists caught on camera running red light

10News Staff , WTSP 12:12 PM. EST March 10, 2017

CLEARWATER -- A group of motorcyclists were caught on camera running a red light in Pinellas County.

Although no one was hurt, Clearwater Police took to social media to let people know the dangers.

"Reminder: Traveling in a large posse does not give you the right to run a red light and endanger yourself and the lives of others."

It's unclear if the riders were ticketed. 

