Group of motorcyclists caught on camera running red light

CLEARWATER -- A group of motorcyclists were caught on camera running a red light in Pinellas County.

Although no one was hurt, Clearwater Police took to social media to let people know the dangers.

"Reminder: Traveling in a large posse does not give you the right to run a red light and endanger yourself and the lives of others."

It's unclear if the riders were ticketed.

