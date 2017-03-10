Group of motorcyclists caught on camera running red light

CLEARWATER -- A group of motorcyclists were caught on camera running a red light in Pinellas County.
Although no one was hurt, Clearwater Police took to social media to let people know the dangers.
"Reminder: Traveling in a large posse does not give you the right to run a red light and endanger yourself and the lives of others."
It's unclear if the riders were ticketed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs