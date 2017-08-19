Groups sue to prevent Tampa memorial from being moved

The monument on the Hillsborough County courthouse lawn is being boarded up.

Three groups are suing to keep a Confederate memorial from being removed from the front of the Hillsborough County courthouse.

Our partners at The Tampa Bay Times report Save Southern Heritage, Veterans' Monuments of America and the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed the suit late Friday, contending the county commission;s decision to move the statue from the old Hillsborough County courthouse is unconstitutional and that the commission failed to follow its own laws in voting to do so.

It also says the commissioners voted to move the statue, but not an accompanying plaque, so the plaque should remain.

Commissioners voted last month to move the memorial to a cemetery in Brandon. On Wednesday, the commission added a condition that $140,000 has to be raised from private funds to pay for half of the costs; the money was raised in a day.

The memorial was boarded up Thursday in preparation for the move.

For more, read The Times' report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV