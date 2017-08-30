Group wants UT professor who sent Harvey tweet reinstated

Storey has since removed the tweet, but it didn’t stop the University of Tampa from removing him from its staff. (Photo: Twitter)

A university professor's group wants the University of Tampa to reinstate an instructor who was fired after tweeting Hurricane Harvey was "karma" for Texas because it voted Republican.

The American Association of University Professors said in a media release that it has been in contact with sociology professor Kenneth Storey, who was dismissed Tuesday.

The AAUP said it was concerned because Storey was fired without a faculty meeting and because the dismissal raises an issue of academic freedom.

"We urge the administration to rescind the notice of dismissal issued to Professor Storey immediately," the group told UT.

Storey has said the tweet was taken out of context.

