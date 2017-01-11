The Cross Bay Ferry will soon start 7 day service, is offering free rides and will add liquor sales on board. (Photo: Billy Black, © Billy Black)

A Gulfport City Council member is livid. Dan Liedtke calls the Cross Bay Ferry, connecting Tampa to St Pete “a ferry tale.” Liedtke says the ferry is a waste of tax dollars and claims what he caught on video proves it.

Councilman Liedtke took video on his cell phone last week showing a single passenger, one man, riding the ferry.

Liedtke says he recorded this video for a reason: To give leaders in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties, Tampa and St Pete, something to think about before spending more money on the ferry after its 6-month pilot program is over.

Liedtke calls the project a "massive failure", hilighting the 1.4 million bucks spent collectively by the local municipalities. Liedtke took it a step further to prove his point, interviewing a local driver that picks up passengers at the ferry and drops them off at their destination.

“How many people are you picking up?” Liedtke asked, “3, and there were only 4 people total on board.” “Only 4?’ Liedtke responded. “Yeah,” the driver answered.

When the councilman posted the video on Facebook, he got quite a few responses.

Ken wrote, "Another government fiasco." John says, "What does city hall care, it's not their money paying for it. Another mistake by those at the helm." Shirley likes the ferry, "It just has to stay long enough to catch on," she explains.

Councilman Dan Liedtke posted a video on his public facebook page showing just one passenger getting off the Cross Bay Ferry. Liedtke says the video proves the boat is a waste of taxpayer money. (Photo: Hollenbeck, Sarah)

The spokesperson for the project says, whether there is high ridership or low, that's what this pilot project is all about: figuring out if the ferry is popular enough to stay after the 6-month pilot program is over.

"We’re seeing great demand for this new transit service between Tampa and St. Petersburg, with more than 7,400 people taking trips, and more than 4,700 full-price, one-way tickets sold," Rich Mullins wrote in an email December 1st.

The big question: Will more of our tax dollars be used if they continue the ferry?



It's a possibility. Our local city council and commissioners disagree about who should pay for this boat and if it should be floated with tax dollars.

On weekends, the ferry has been popular but on weekdays, not as much.

Critics say that might just be a lot of people who are curious enough to ride once but not interested enough to use the boat as a real transportation option.





