Gulfport police looking for runaway

10News Staff , WTSP 10:45 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

GULFPORT, Fla. -- Police are looking for Trystan Hayes, 14, who ran away from home on May 28.

Anyone with information on Hayes is asked to call 727-582-6177 and request for a Gulfport officer.

