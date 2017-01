Jamel Clemons is being sought by the Pasco County sheriff. Pasco County sheriff

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A gunman is being sought for firing into an occupied home multiple times on Thursday.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call 911, but the sheriff warns residents to use caution.

