Guns found inside car where two were shot outside dance club

The victims were found in a car around 11:30 p.m. Monday. (Photo: WTSP)

Two handguns were found inside the vehicle where two people were found fatally shot Monday outside a teen dance club, Hillsborough County deputies said.

A 9 mm pistol and a .380 caliber handgun were in the vehicle where Julissa Jackson, 15, and Jyhaad Grant, 25, were found. Deputies said evidence suggests both weapons had been fired at the scene.

Investigators say the pop-up teen dance club was inside a warehouse area in the 5800 block of N. 50th St. in Tampa.

Investigators say promoters pulled the plug on the event at about 10:30 pm instead of midnight as had been scheduled because so many teens were fighting.

Outside, deputies say two armed security guards heard what they thought were fireworks, then gunshots, which they claim to have seen coming from a car.

The guards -- 28-year-old Keyon Williams and 18-year-old Connor Harm, said they were in fear for their lives and opened fire on the car.

No charges are pending at this time. This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

