TAMPA, FL -- Gun violence has brought together a grieving mother and a person who has dedicated his life to helping people through grief. Their story is showcased in a new documentary.

"When I would hear about shootings, I would pray for the people, but I never thought it would happen to us," said Lucy McBath said in the documentary.

McBath's son, Jordan Davis, was gun downed at a gas station in an argument over loud music.

Now she’s teamed up with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a group fighting for safer gun laws.

The documentary, Armor of Light, highlights her story and that of Rob Schenck, a minister and anti-abortion activist. The two find common ground following the 2013 mass shooting at the Washington Navy Yard.

"We have replaced God with our guns," she said.

Michelle Gajda is the Florida director for Moms Demand Action. She talked to 10News about the Stand Your Ground law, the defense Jordan Davis’ killer attempted to use. He was eventually convicted.

Florida lawmakers are considering a bill to expand the law’s protection.

"This expansion of Stand Your Ground would require prosecutors to prove their case twice. It would shift the evidentiary burden in the initial hearing to the prosecutors," Gajda said.

"So it is an extraordinarily dangerous exception to what Americans are used to in our legal system."

On Wednesday, Gajda is taking her fight to USF – showing the documentary and hosting a panel afterwards.

They’ll also be looking to combat other gun bills in Tallahassee, including one to allow open carry.

"When somebody says a bad guy with a gun can stop a good guy with a gun, we remind them that’s there's absolutely no evidence that supports that theory and that all of the evidence is actually contrary to that," she said.

Gajda added they are not anti-gun, they are just looking to prevent senseless gun deaths.

