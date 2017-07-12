Gymboree closing 350 stores, including local locations

People walk by the children's clothing retailer Gymboree, which has filed for bankruptcy protection on June 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree plans to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy, the company said Tuesday.

Gymboree, which is based in San Francisco, said Closing sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Gymboree also operates Crazy 8 stores and Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June, saying it might close as many as 450 stores. The goal, it said, is a "right size store base." The company would be able to focus resources on locations with the greatest potential and improve the profitability of the overall business.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” Daniel Griesemer, CEO of Gymboree, in a statement.

“Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization," he added.

Gymboree joins a growing list of retailers to announce the closing of some stores as mall traffic declines and competition from online retailers such as Amazon intensifies.

Here are the Florida Gymboree locations that are closing:

FLORIDA

Gymboree

Altamonte Mall

451 East Altamonte Dr.,

#1361

Altamonte Springs, FL

32701

407.831.0118

Gymboree

Boynton Beach

801 North Congress

Avenue, #361

Boynton Beach, FL

33426

561.733.3144

Gymboree

Volusia Mall

1700 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL

32114

386.257.2616

Gymboree

Delray Marketplace

9173 Atlantic Ave.,

Suite #110

Delray Beach, FL

33446

561.865.8883

Gymboree

Destin Commons

4109 Legendary Drive

Destin, FL

32541

850.650.5434

Gymboree

Galleria at Fort Lauderdale

2318 E. Sunrise Blvd.,

Suite #2222A

Fort Lauderdale, FL

33304

954.565.5195

Gymboree

Coastland Center

1934 North Tamiami Trail

Naples, FL

34102

239.434.0788

Gymboree

West Oaks Mall

9401 W. Colonial Dr.,

Suite 618

Ocoee, FL

34761

407.578.4082

Gymboree

Seminole Town Center

173 Towne Center Circle

Sanford, FL

32771

407.324.1711

Gymboree

Westfield Siesta Key

98 Southgate Plaza

Sarasota, FL

34239

941.366.2238

Gymboree

West Shore Plaza

273 West Shore Plaza

Tampa, FL

33609

813.286.2278

Gymboree

Indian River

6200 20th Street

Vero Beach, FL

32966

772.567.7210

Gymboree

Shops at Wiregrass

28163 Paseo Drive,

Unit #180 Bldg. #8

Wesley Chapel, FL

33543

813.994.2280

Gymboree

Cityplace

700 South Rosemary

Ave., Ste #136

West Palm Beach, FL

33401

561.833.8008

