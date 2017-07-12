Gymboree closing 350 stores, including local locations

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree plans to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy, the company said Tuesday.
Gymboree, which is based in San Francisco, said Closing sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Gymboree also operates Crazy 8 stores and Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June, saying it might close as many as 450 stores. The goal, it said, is a "right size store base." The company would be able to focus resources on locations with the greatest potential and improve the profitability of the overall business.
“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” Daniel Griesemer, CEO of Gymboree, in a statement.
“Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization," he added.
Gymboree joins a growing list of retailers to announce the closing of some stores as mall traffic declines and competition from online retailers such as Amazon intensifies.
Here are the Florida Gymboree locations that are closing:
FLORIDA
Gymboree
Altamonte Mall
451 East Altamonte Dr.,
#1361
Altamonte Springs, FL
32701
407.831.0118
Gymboree
Boynton Beach
801 North Congress
Avenue, #361
Boynton Beach, FL
33426
561.733.3144
Gymboree
Volusia Mall
1700 W. International Speedway Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL
32114
386.257.2616
Gymboree
Delray Marketplace
9173 Atlantic Ave.,
Suite #110
Delray Beach, FL
33446
561.865.8883
Gymboree
Destin Commons
4109 Legendary Drive
Destin, FL
32541
850.650.5434
Gymboree
Galleria at Fort Lauderdale
2318 E. Sunrise Blvd.,
Suite #2222A
Fort Lauderdale, FL
33304
954.565.5195
Gymboree
Coastland Center
1934 North Tamiami Trail
Naples, FL
34102
239.434.0788
Gymboree
West Oaks Mall
9401 W. Colonial Dr.,
Suite 618
Ocoee, FL
34761
407.578.4082
Gymboree
Seminole Town Center
173 Towne Center Circle
Sanford, FL
32771
407.324.1711
Gymboree
Westfield Siesta Key
98 Southgate Plaza
Sarasota, FL
34239
941.366.2238
Gymboree
West Shore Plaza
273 West Shore Plaza
Tampa, FL
33609
813.286.2278
Gymboree
Indian River
6200 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL
32966
772.567.7210
Gymboree
Shops at Wiregrass
28163 Paseo Drive,
Unit #180 Bldg. #8
Wesley Chapel, FL
33543
813.994.2280
Gymboree
Cityplace
700 South Rosemary
Ave., Ste #136
West Palm Beach, FL
33401
561.833.8008
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs