Habitat for Humanity in need of help of its own

Habitat for Humany of Lakeland, an organization known for helping others, needs help of its own.

On rainy afternoon, Army veteran Ronald Marsh is grateful he can sit on his porch and just watch the rain fall.

“We need the rain, and it's good that it's falling outside and not inside anymore,” he said with a laugh.

Marsh just got a new roof, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Lakeland. They also put in all new cabinets and countertops that had been damaged because of the old, leaky roof.

With all the recent rain, the organization has been flooded with requests for new roofs.

“If you don't fix the roof, you can't fix anything else, because the minute that you fix something else, the water comes in and ruins it,” Habitat for Humanity of Lakeland’s CEO, Claire Twomey, said.

They got a grant for $150,000, but that went fast. Now the organization known for helping others needs help of its own.

“The new year started May 1,” Twomey explained. “By the end of the first week, we had put in for all the money that we were going to get this year.”

Marsh is hoping people will step up and donate, so other veterans can have a roof over their head they can actually depend on.

Habitat for Humanity of Lakeland is the only branch in the Bay area that does repairs in addition to building homes. They have about 50 requests for roofs right now.

