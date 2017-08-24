Hagan collects campaign check from county-contracted sports attorney

TAMPA, Florida - The Hillsborough County commissioner leading the charge to move the Tampa Bay Rays to Tampa has collected a campaign check from one high-profile donor who is already benefiting from the stadium efforts.

Bob DuPuy, former MLB president and now partner at law firm Foley & Lardner, cut the maximum-allowable donation of $1,000 toward Commissioner Ken Hagan's 2018 re-election campaign this May. Foley & Lardner is the same firm Hagan and the county have reportedly paid nearly $200,000 to for its assistance in luring the Rays across the bay.

Hagan also recently reported donations from Rays owner Stu Sternberg and Lightning owner Jeff Vinik. He has been trying to find creative ways to get public dollars for a new stadium in Tampa.

Hagan has served as a county commissioner for 15 years and will be term-limited out of his countywide seat in 2018, but will be seeking another four-year term as a commissioner for District 2. His fundraising prowess has often scared off opponents, and so far, only one other person has filed to run against Hagan in 2018, fellow Republican Chris Paradies.

Hagan has reported $350,661 in fundraising for the race through July 31, while Paradies has reported just $3,000.

DuPuy served as MLB COO and president from 2002 to 2010. He also gave Hagan a $1,000 donation in 2013, just before the county hired DuPuy's firm.

