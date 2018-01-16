Haines City man arrested for shooting a man at a Winter Haven dance club

Photo courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a 32-year-old man for a shooting that occurred at Endeavors Dining & Entertainment in Winter Haven on January 14th at 1:15 am.

Dorale Desean Sermons was arrested by Haines City Police Department on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Deputies say that Sermons and two other men were at the club when they got into a fight over a spilled drink.

Sermons is accused of shooting Jivonti Young, 25, after Young tried to intervene in the fight.

Young is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

Sermons has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Sermons has an extensive arrest record with 16 arrests in Polk County alone.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV