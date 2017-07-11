Haines City not allowing trinkets on gravesites following new rules

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

HAINES CITY, Fla. -- Haines City is changing the rules at its municipal cemeteries in order, say officials, to provide better service and maintenance.

Starting this week, no more trinkets left on gravesites.

American Flags are still OK, and so are flowers attached to the headstones.

But stuffed animals, lights, pictures, chimes and other personal articles will be removed.

