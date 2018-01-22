Hall & Oates, Train announce Tampa concert date

Here’s one you won’t want to miss – Hall & Oates is teaming up with Train for a concert tour and they will have a stop here in Tampa this summer.

The tour kicks off May 1 in Sacramento. They’ll play Amalie Arena on Friday, June 22, at 7pm.

Hall & Oates is the top- selling duo in music history with 6 No, including “Rich Girl” (also #1 R&B), “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)" (also #1 R&B), “Maneater” and “Out of Touch” from their six consecutive multi-platinum albums.

Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard award-winning band from San Francisco, CA that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album.

