Halloween events in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - October ushers in the anticipation of Halloween. Throughout the month, there are activities to satisfy your need to scream or just enjoy some creatures of the night (at the zoo). Here is a list of what you can find:
HAUNTED HOUSES & TRAILS:
HORSE-A-WEEN:
When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 - October 31
Hours: 7 pm until midnight
Location: In the Breeze Ranch, 7539 Gardner Rd., Tampa, FL 33625
Cost: Free admission, $5 donation requested for parking
Website: In the Breeze Ranch
HAUNTED ANGELUS SCREAM PARK:
When: October 6 - October 31, check website for specific days
Hours: times vary depending on the day, check website for details
Location: Haunted Angelus at 12413 Hudson Ave., Hudson, FL 34669
Cost: $15 for adults; $8 children from 5 to 10; children 4 and under free
Website: Haunted Angelus
SIR HENRY'S HAUNTED TRAIL:
When: September 29 - October 29; Fridays and Saturdays only until October 21; includes Sundays on October 22 and 29
Hours: 7:30 pm until 10 or 11 pm depending on the date. Check website for details
Location: 2837 South Frontage Road, Plant City, FL 33566
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Website: Sir Henry's Haunted Trail
CHAMBER OF TERROR HAUNTED ATTRACTION:
When: Weekends from September 29 - October 31, see website for days
Hours: 8 pm until 11 pm or midnight depending on the date. Check website for details
Location: American Victory Ship, 705 Channelside Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Website: Chamber of Terror
CHAMBER OF TERROR HAUNTED ATTRACTION:
When: October 20 - October 31
Hours: 7:30 pm
Location: 2600 Buckingham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33803
Cost: $8 ages 13 and up; Under 13 is $5
Website: Buckingham Terror
BLOOD DISTRICT:
When: Every Thursday through Saturday from October 5 - October 31
Hours: 7 pm until 11 pm
Location: 2338 Emerson Avenue S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Cost: $20 with discount tickets available at select locations
Website: Blood District
SCREAM-A-GEDDON:
When: October 5 - October 31 and November 3 & 4
Hours: 7:30 pm until midnight
Location: 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City, FL 33525
Cost: Tickets begin at $19.95
Website: Scream-A-Geddon
HALLOWEEN EVENTS:
NIGHTMARE ON FRANKLIN STREET:
When: October 5 to October 31
Hours: Movie showings and times vary depending on the day, see website for details
Location: Tampa Theatre at 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: See website for details
Website: Tampa Theatre
25TH ANNUAL HAUNTED WOODS:
When: October 20 - October 21
Hours: 6 pm until 10 pm
Location: Hillsborough River State Park, 15402 US 301 N., Thonotosassa, FL 33592
Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up; 12 and under free
Website: Hillsborough River State Park
LITTLE MONSTERS PROMENADE:
When: October 28 - Octobder 29
Hours: 11 am until 3 pm
Location: Centro Ybor, 1600 East 8th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Cost: Free
Website: Ybor Merchant's Association Facebook Event
HORROR FEST:
When: Saturday, October 7, 2017
Hours: From 4 pm to 9 pm
Location: Munn Park Historic District, 201 E. Main Street, Lakeland, FL 33801
Cost: $7 per rider
Website: Wolfe's Produce Market Facebook Event
HALLOWEEN HAYRIDES:
When: Friday through Sunday from October 13 - October 29 and Monday, October 30
Hours: From 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm
Location: Wolfe's Produce Market, 6005 US Highway 301 S., Riverview, FL 33578
Cost: Free admission, vendors will individually price items
Website: Mad Hatter Facebook Event
GUPPYWEEN:
When: October 28 - October 29
Hours: 1 pm to 5 pm
Location: Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: See website for pricing
Website: Florida Aquarium
CREATURES OF THE NIGHT:
When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 6 to October 28
Hours: From dusk until 10 pm
Location: Lowry Park Zoo, 1101 Sligh Ave., Tampa, FL 33604
Cost: Tickets start at $22.95 (after 4 pm admission)
Website: Lowry Park Zoo
SPOOKY & NOT-SO-SPOOKY TRAIN RIDES:
When: Friday and Saturday from October 20 - October 28
Hours: 6 pm to 10 pm
Location: Central Pasco & Gulf Railroad, 16739 Crews Lake Dr., Shady Hills, FL 34610
Cost: Check website for pricing
Website: Central Pasco & Gulf Railroad
BRICK OR TREAT:
When: Saturdays and Sundays from October 14 to October 29 and October 31
Hours: From 10 am until 8 pm (7 pm on the 31st)
Location: Legoland at 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven, FL 33884
Cost: One day admission is $93.99 for adults and $86.99 for children and seniors
Website: LegoLand
HOWL-O-SCREAM:
When: Thursdays through Saturdays from September 22 to October 29
Hours: From 7:30 pm to midnight
Location: Busch Gardens at 10165 N. Malcolm McKinley Dr., Tampa, FL 33612
Cost: Tickets start at $39.99
Website: Busch Gardens
