Halloween events in the Tampa Bay area

Photo: TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: TIM SLOAN, 2010 AFP)

TAMPA, Fla. - October ushers in the anticipation of Halloween. Throughout the month, there are activities to satisfy your need to scream or just enjoy some creatures of the night (at the zoo). Here is a list of what you can find:

HAUNTED HOUSES & TRAILS:

HORSE-A-WEEN:

When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 - October 31

Hours: 7 pm until midnight

Location: In the Breeze Ranch, 7539 Gardner Rd., Tampa, FL 33625

Cost: Free admission, $5 donation requested for parking

Website: In the Breeze Ranch

HAUNTED ANGELUS SCREAM PARK:

When: October 6 - October 31, check website for specific days

Hours: times vary depending on the day, check website for details

Location: Haunted Angelus at 12413 Hudson Ave., Hudson, FL 34669

Cost: $15 for adults; $8 children from 5 to 10; children 4 and under free

Website: Haunted Angelus

SIR HENRY'S HAUNTED TRAIL:

When: September 29 - October 29; Fridays and Saturdays only until October 21; includes Sundays on October 22 and 29

Hours: 7:30 pm until 10 or 11 pm depending on the date. Check website for details

Location: 2837 South Frontage Road, Plant City, FL 33566

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Website: Sir Henry's Haunted Trail

CHAMBER OF TERROR HAUNTED ATTRACTION:

When: Weekends from September 29 - October 31, see website for days

Hours: 8 pm until 11 pm or midnight depending on the date. Check website for details

Location: American Victory Ship, 705 Channelside Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Website: Chamber of Terror

CHAMBER OF TERROR HAUNTED ATTRACTION:

When: October 20 - October 31

Hours: 7:30 pm

Location: 2600 Buckingham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33803

Cost: $8 ages 13 and up; Under 13 is $5

Website: Buckingham Terror

BLOOD DISTRICT:

When: Every Thursday through Saturday from October 5 - October 31

Hours: 7 pm until 11 pm

Location: 2338 Emerson Avenue S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Cost: $20 with discount tickets available at select locations

Website: Blood District

SCREAM-A-GEDDON: When: October 5 - October 31 and November 3 & 4 Hours: 7:30 pm until midnight Location: 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City, FL 33525 Cost: Tickets begin at $19.95 Website: Scream-A-Geddon

HALLOWEEN EVENTS:

NIGHTMARE ON FRANKLIN STREET:

When: October 5 to October 31

Hours: Movie showings and times vary depending on the day, see website for details

Location: Tampa Theatre at 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: See website for details

Website: Tampa Theatre

25TH ANNUAL HAUNTED WOODS:

When: October 20 - October 21

Hours: 6 pm until 10 pm

Location: Hillsborough River State Park, 15402 US 301 N., Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up; 12 and under free

Website: Hillsborough River State Park

LITTLE MONSTERS PROMENADE:

When: October 28 - Octobder 29

Hours: 11 am until 3 pm

Location: Centro Ybor, 1600 East 8th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

Cost: Free

Website: Ybor Merchant's Association Facebook Event

HORROR FEST:

When: Saturday, October 7, 2017

Hours: From 4 pm to 9 pm

Location: Munn Park Historic District, 201 E. Main Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

Cost: $7 per rider

Website: Wolfe's Produce Market Facebook Event

HALLOWEEN HAYRIDES:

When: Friday through Sunday from October 13 - October 29 and Monday, October 30

Hours: From 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm

Location: Wolfe's Produce Market, 6005 US Highway 301 S., Riverview, FL 33578

Cost: Free admission, vendors will individually price items

Website: Mad Hatter Facebook Event

GUPPYWEEN:

When: October 28 - October 29

Hours: 1 pm to 5 pm

Location: Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: See website for pricing

Website: Florida Aquarium

CREATURES OF THE NIGHT:

When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 6 to October 28

Hours: From dusk until 10 pm

Location: Lowry Park Zoo, 1101 Sligh Ave., Tampa, FL 33604

Cost: Tickets start at $22.95 (after 4 pm admission)

Website: Lowry Park Zoo

SPOOKY & NOT-SO-SPOOKY TRAIN RIDES:

When: Friday and Saturday from October 20 - October 28

Hours: 6 pm to 10 pm

Location: Central Pasco & Gulf Railroad, 16739 Crews Lake Dr., Shady Hills, FL 34610

Cost: Check website for pricing

Website: Central Pasco & Gulf Railroad

BRICK OR TREAT:

When: Saturdays and Sundays from October 14 to October 29 and October 31

Hours: From 10 am until 8 pm (7 pm on the 31st)

Location: Legoland at 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven, FL 33884

Cost: One day admission is $93.99 for adults and $86.99 for children and seniors

Website: LegoLand

HOWL-O-SCREAM:

When: Thursdays through Saturdays from September 22 to October 29

Hours: From 7:30 pm to midnight

Location: Busch Gardens at 10165 N. Malcolm McKinley Dr., Tampa, FL 33612

Cost: Tickets start at $39.99

Website: Busch Gardens

