Happy Birthday to Betty White! Here are some facts you may not know about the actress

Actress Betty White turns 96 today. Mental Floss published a list of fifteen things you may not know about the nonagenarian (someone between the ages of 90 and 99). Here are a few of the highlights:

Her name is Betty, not Elizabeth. Her parents did not like the different variations of Elizabeth, so to avoid confusion, they named her Betty.

She was a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services during World War II. She spent her time delivering supplies in the Hollywood Hills area

She has been married three times. Her first marriage was for less than a year in 1945; her second marriage in 1947 was for about 2 years; and her third marriage to gameshow host Allen Ludden lasted from 1963 until his death in 1981. They met on the set of the show Password.

She holds the Guiness Book World Record for the "Longest TV Career for an Entertainment" at over 70 years.

At age 88, she became the oldest host of Saturday Night Live. She was offered the post after her fans petitioned the show. She won an Emmy for the performance.

At 92, she was the oldest person to win an Emmy for her show, "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."

She once turned down a part in a movie because of her love for animals. The movie had a scene where Jack Nicholson sent a dog down a trash chute.

If you wish to know more, she has written an autobiography called "If You Ask Me (And, of course, you won't)"

