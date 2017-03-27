Happy reunion for missing dog's heartbroken family

A Tampa family turns to 10News trying to track down their dog who'd been missing more than a week. It's their latest blow in life, on top of their toddler fighting cancer. But, this story has a happy ending.

The Wharton family reached out for help desperate to find their beloved pet, Nannah.

“Nannah was missing, so we worried,” says 8-year-old Ariana.

It's been a heartbreaking week for the Wharton family without their 9-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. The family had been in Orlando at Ariana’s international inline skating competition when Nannah and other dogs got out of the yard. Their grandma caught 3 of them, but Nannah vanished. It’s been devastating for the family who’s had her since she was a puppy.

“She always was good and kind, and she always licked,” says 6-year-old Brody.

“We drove the streets. We called for her. I started posting on Facebook, every little website that I could find. Just knowing she's not here, it's like a piece of us is missing,” says mother Ashley Wharton.

It's about all the family can take. Their 2-year-old son, Bentley, has been battling a rare form of eye cancer. They frequently have to travel to Indianapolis for treatment. “He's done six months of chemotherapy, and still has cryotherapy and laser eye surgery regularly,” Wharton says.

Like their determined fight against cancer, the family wasn't giving up on finding Nannah.

“We decided to drive around one last time, hoping we would see her on the streets. We drove past a house and it was luckily a chain-link fence and I saw her as plain as day. I said her name, she started barking, and she was really excited. I knocked on the door and said excuse me you have our dog, Nannah, in your backyard and we've been searching for her. She's nothing but a big bundle of love. We're happy to have her home. We will sleep much easier knowing she's here with us,” says Wharton.

The family who'd been watching Nannah says she followed them and their pit bulls home from the park. Since she recently had a bath, she wasn't wearing a collar. They took good care of her and had been trying to track down the heartbroken owners.

